Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 372,783 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 372,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.