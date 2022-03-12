Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,824 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMEG opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

