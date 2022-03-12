Millennium Management LLC Sells 96,073 Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,073 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,134,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,676,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $8,961,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

