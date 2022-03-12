Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $32.90 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.90.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

