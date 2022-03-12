MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.28

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1171473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MINISO Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after buying an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 492,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

