Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

MDY traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.96. 2,216,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.36 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

