Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $22.38 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7,348.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,942 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,997,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

