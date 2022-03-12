Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $5,470,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 915,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

