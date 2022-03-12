Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.31. The stock had a trading volume of 147,152 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.26.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

