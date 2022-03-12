Mirrored Apple Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,129.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $156.95 or 0.00400590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $15,129.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.21 or 0.06585739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.62 or 1.00101658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042180 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 53,123 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

