Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

