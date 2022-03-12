Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.