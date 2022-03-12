MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) EVP Catherine J. Lewis Sells 69,778 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

