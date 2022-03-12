Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to report sales of $277.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $292.09 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,391,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,295,000 after buying an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

