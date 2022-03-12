MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $410.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $556.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average of $460.38. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.