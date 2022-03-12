Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 407,601 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,649 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 308,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.99 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

