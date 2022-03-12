Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.72 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

