Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $51,000 in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MIN stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.