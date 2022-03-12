Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 666,487 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

SRC opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

