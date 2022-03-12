Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $5,886,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $6,047,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Sprinklr by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

CXM stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

