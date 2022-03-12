Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,859 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

