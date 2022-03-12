Morgan Stanley Cuts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $17.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.89.
Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $11.35 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.
Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
