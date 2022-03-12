Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 431,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.