Morgan Stanley Purchases 41,486 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 213.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American National Group were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.95 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

