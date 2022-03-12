Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12.

