Morgan Stanley Sells 10,699 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BME opened at $41.84 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

