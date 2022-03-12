Morgan Stanley Trims Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price to $9.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,442,944 shares of company stock worth $23,990,839 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

