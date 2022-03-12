Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

