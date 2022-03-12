National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.