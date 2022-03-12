National Tyre & Wheel Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:NTD)

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get National Tyre & Wheel alerts:

In related news, insider (John) Peter Ludemann 228,590 shares of National Tyre & Wheel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th.

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company offers its products for cars, buses, trucks, commercial vans, agricultural vehicles, 4WD's, SUV's, turf and off the road equipment, industrial vehicles, and caravans and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Tyre & Wheel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Tyre & Wheel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.