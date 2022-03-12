Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Down 51.3% in February

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NRP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $38.96. 28,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

