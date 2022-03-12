NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.03).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.27. The company has a market capitalization of £23.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

