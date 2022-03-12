Neo (NEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111.28 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $20.20 or 0.00051657 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $111.28 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

