Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

