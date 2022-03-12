NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NeoGames stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $290.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.83. NeoGames has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $73.54.
About NeoGames (Get Rating)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
