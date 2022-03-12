Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neonode by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

