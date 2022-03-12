Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

