Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
