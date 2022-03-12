Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.26 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $34.73 million and $3.26 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.89 or 0.99970372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00070227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.