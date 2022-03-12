NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 664.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

