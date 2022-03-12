Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
