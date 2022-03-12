Newman & Schimel LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

