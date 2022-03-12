Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

