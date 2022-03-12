NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $318.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $405.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

