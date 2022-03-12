NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $122.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

