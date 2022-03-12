NKN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $129.46 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00224437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00182251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.