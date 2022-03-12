Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noah stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. Noah has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Noah by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Noah by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Noah by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Noah by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.01.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

