Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 787,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 719,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

