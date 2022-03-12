Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 66.8% in February

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the February 13th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 107,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

