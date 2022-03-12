North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 16,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About North American Cannabis (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Cannabis (USMJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.