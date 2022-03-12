North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 16,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About North American Cannabis (Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

