North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,431,551.57.

TSE NOA opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.86. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

